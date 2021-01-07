I silenced APC with my projects in Rivers – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday he has silenced members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other critics with his laudable projects in the state.

Wike, who disclosed this at the commissioning of the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru local government area of the state, asked the APC to encourage its governors to show their projects.

The event was attended by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said: “Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said I should mention those we have empowered. OK Isokariari Company is a Rivers State company. They did Phase One of Okochiri Road. They have also done this Abonnema Ring Road.

“You see how we have silenced APC in the state. We commissioned projects until December 24, 2020. We started this year on January 4. Let them tell their people to roll out their projects and call people.”

READ ALSO: APC members must be ashamed of the party’s failure to tackle insecurity —Wike

The governor described as false the allegation that his administration has refused to empower local contracting firms to handle project construction and urged people of the state to disregard the claim.

Wike insisted the PDP was different from APC because it always kept its promises to the people, delivered good governance and quality projects to satisfy the yearnings of the people.

He added: “For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we make we must fulfill them. We are not a party that promises and fails or gives excuses.

“We are not like APC. When we make a promise, we must fulfill the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the PDP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions