‘I spent N1m, sleeping with two prostitutes daily, for one month’ —Kidnap suspect

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested four suspected members of a kidnap gang that abducted the wife of a popular Rivers-based businessman, eight months ago.

The victim, Mrs Hussana Adamu, was on her way to drop her children at school when she was kidnaped near Casablanca Club , Government Reserved Area , Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was released a week later, after payment of N20 million ransom.

One of the suspect during interrogation reported claimed to have lavished his N1 million naira share of the ransom on prostitutes.

Acting on credible information, DCP Tunji Disu- led team arrested four of the suspects: Isiaka Hamidu, 30, who hails from Adamawa State; Nwasaneo Goodluck , 34 ; Victor Nwidee, 29 and ThankGod Bariledun , 36 , all from Khana local government area of Rivers State.

The prime suspect, Isiaka Hamidu, reportedly disclosed during interrogation that he invited other members of the syndicate to abduct Mrs Adamu.

He further stated that he kidnapped the woman to avenge an alleged ill treatment of his younger brother by her husband, Musa Ahmad, who hails from Maiduguri, Borno State but resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He claimed he got N1.3 million as his share of the ransom but used N1 million out of it to sleep with prostitutes.

“I lodged in a hotel, invited prostitutes every night for one month.

“I slept with at least two ashawos every night for one month and I paid them N20,000 each, he said.

Recovered from the subjects were a minibus, a Toyota Avensus and one Toyota Corolla car.

