‘I still believe in Buhari, but not those around him’ —El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai says he no longer believes in the quality and leadership of the people around President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, who in the past few weeks, has been taking swipes at the Presidency in the build up to the 2023 elections, had, two weeks ago, accused some “elements in the Villa” whom he said were working against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu‘s success in the forthcoming election.

In an interview with Premium Times Newspaper on Sunday, the outspoken Governor said he no longer believes in the quality of leadership around Buhari.

When asked what he thought of the people Buhari surrounds himself with, El-Rufai said:

“I believe in Buhari, I still do and I will never stop, but I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership,” El-Rufai said.

Before now, El-Rufai had accused an unnamed cabal within the presidency of working against the party.

“I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right,” he had said, following the outrage that met the naira redesign and cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

