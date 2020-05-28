‘I thank God all of you have seen the light’, APC welcomes eight defecting PDP chieftains and their supporters in Imo

At least eight members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Imo State who resigned from the party alongside hundreds of their supporters officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

They were received by the APC chairman in the state, Marcelenius Nlemigbo and other members of the party’s executive committee at a ceremony held at the party secretariat in Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The defectors were led by the former PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ezekwem.

Others were ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha’s aide on Public Enlightenment, Ugochukwu Eze; former state Legal Adviser, Jerry Egemba; Southeast Zonal Publicity Secretary, Pope Ekwe, a National Officer, Leo Awaziama; state Youth Leader, Chibueze Ahanonu, the state Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara and Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Iyke Ihebinike.

In his address, Nlemigbo said: “I thank God all of you have seen the light, you have been saved from darkness. I have crossed part with most of you, I know it is not easy after holding positions and you relinquish it to join another party. I commend all of you for this boldness.

“You have come out to join the progressive part of life and all of us together will move our dear state to greater heights.”

Ezekwem, who spoke on behalf of other PDP defectors, said they were in the APC to add value to the party.

He said “We are here officially to tell you that we have left PDP and now in APC. Governor Hope Uzodimma has been carrying everybody along, this is not happening in PDP, we have come to add value to the party.

“We are happy to be identified with an achieving governor like him, in just a few months he has tarred many roads in the state. We are also impressed with how he has messed up the cabals siphoning the treasury of the state.”

