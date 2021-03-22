‘I trekked for 1.5 kilometres, crawled in the bush,’ Gov Ortom speaks on assassination attempt | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday revealed how he escaped the attempt on his life by suspected assailants.

Gunmen had on Saturday opened fire on the governor’s convoy along the Gboko-Makurdi Road.

However, his security aides repelled the attack.

Ortom, who spoke during a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Signs and Wonders Mega Parish, Makurdi, thanked God for saving his life.

He said some Fulani bandits, numbering about 15 shot at him and his nine aides in his farm on Gboko/Makurdi road.

Ortom said he had to run on foot for 1.5 kilometres to escape the attack by the bandit.

He urged Nigerians with a good conscience to save the country from drifting into anarchy and lawlessness.

The governor wondered why a certain ethnic group in the country would be shielded and allowed to use its militia arm to wreak havoc on perceived enemies.

One of Ortom’s aides, Abraham Kwanghngu, corroborated his principal’s account.

He said nine aides were with the governor during the attack, adding that they did not only trek for 1.5 kilometres but crawled in the bush as the bandits fired bullets on the governor’s entourage.

Kwanghngu said: “The governor and I along with few security details parked our vehicles by the highway and walked for about 2 kilometres to his farm by the river bank. We were our way back to our vehicles when we suddenly ran into an ambush mounted by well-armed suspected militia all dressed in black who opened fire on us.

“His Excellency and I had to run through the rough terrain for about a kilometre and a half at times crawling to avoid the showers of bullets fired at us by the gunmen.

“Thank God for the gallantry, proactiveness and courage demonstrated by the nine security details with the governor who immediately responded with fire to provide cover for us.

“The governor probably was the target for this evil assassination attempt by strange gunmen. By divine providence, Governor Ortom, myself and the security details escaped the ambush and safely made our way back to the Governor’s Lodge.”

