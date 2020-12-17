I urge every Nigerian to continue to stand with Buhari —Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has called on Nigerians to continue to stand with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan stated this in his birthday message to Buhari on Thursday, adding that the President was leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity.

He wrote on his Twitter handle – @DrAhmadLawan:

*I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 78th birthday on Thursday.

“I join family members, friends, officials and associates of the President in rejoicing with him for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

“Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

“From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity

“I urge every citizen to look at the big picture and continue to stand with the President in this patriotic mission.”

