I wanted Fubara removed, but Tinubu saved his job – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Friday that President Bola Tinubu saved the job of the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara.

Wike, who spoke during a media chat in Abuja, said he wanted Fubara to be removed outrightly as governor, but the president intervened with the imposition of emergency rule in the oil-rich state.

President Tinubu, on March 18, declared an emergency rule in Rivers over the protracted political crisis in the state.

He also suspended the governor, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months over their roles in the crisis.

At the media chat, the former governor revealed that Fubara has not reached out to him since his suspension.

He said: “As a politician, I am not happy about the state of emergency in Rivers State.

“I wanted the outright removal of Governor Fubara. The president, by declaring a state of emergency, saved Fubara.

“However, people must tell the truth. The governor was gone. He was gone, yes… so when people say the president did this, I say they should be praising him.

“Every morning, they should go to the president and ask, ‘Can we wash your feet for saving us?

“Has anybody taken it upon himself or herself to say, ‘this is where we are?

“If I am the cause of the problem, has he (Fubara) ever called me as an elder to say what the problem is? Let us sit down and talk.”

