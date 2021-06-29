‘I wanted to help, but failed’ —Mbappe sorry after spot-kick miss ends France’s Euros dream

Kylian Mbappe has apologized to fans and his teammates after he missed the crucial spot-kick in France’s defeat to Switzerland in Euro 2020.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had his penalty kick saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, as France were knocked out of the competition 5-4 on penalties.

The game, which had ended at 3-3 after 120 minutes, went into shootouts and saw nine successful kicks before Mbappe missed the 10th to hand the Swiss a quarterfinal ticket.

The French star then took to social media and wrote to his 53m followers: “Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal.

“I’m sorry for this penalty miss. I wanted to help the team but failed. Getting to sleep will be difficult, but unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.

“The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next challenges. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland.”

The game is regarded as the biggest shock of the Euro 2020 so far, as world champions France had been tipped to win the rescheduled tournament even before the start.

Switzerland will face Spain in the quarterfinals.

