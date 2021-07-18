I warned Nigerians about this ‘evil’ Buhari regime in 2015 —Bishop Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as “evil filled with wilderness.”

Oyedepo, while preaching at the church’s headquarters, the Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday, said he had warned Nigerians agaist voting for Buhari in 2015 but no one took him seriously.

The cleric who spoke on the theme “power of prophecy”, said when he gave the warning, many Nigerians were angered by the prophecy but are seeing the manifestation of their stubbornness which is staring them in the face.

“I am privileged to be among the few God shows things long before they happen”, he said.

READ ALSO: Bishop Oyedepo’s Corona Ignorance!

“Some fellows were upset with me when I was talking against this evil government.

“I told this nation, you are heading for trouble in 2015. Are they in trouble or in turbulence?

“I saw the wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land. Now no direction, no motion.

“When a Prophet speaks, he speaks the heart of God,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions