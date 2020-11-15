I was a victim of police brutality in 2014 —Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday described the recent #EndSARS protests as a noble cause which would lead to a total transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists and other stakeholders in the state on the #EndSARS protests, said he was a victim of police brutality in 2014.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, was also at the forum.

Fayemi urged governments at all levels to partner the youth for sustainable peace and development in the country.

He assured that the judicial panels of inquiry set up by the various state governments would tackle the issues and redress injustice done to the citizens.

The governor said: “I am a victim of police brutality myself. You can all recall what happened to me during my election of 2014. However, some policemen had also rendered good services to me, so not all of them are bad. Our police must be motivated to do well. Policemen must be well remunerated to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

“I commiserate with the families of those who paid the supreme price. We identify with them. The panels that we set up will look into the reasons behind the protest and how best to address the issues raised because #EndSARS protest had placed a moral burden on all of us that we must be vigilant.”

