I was almost stabbed by NYSC camp looters —DPO

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubwa, Abuja, Abdullahi Bello, said on Tuesday hoodlums who looted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the area almost stabbed him while trying to safeguard the facility.

Bello, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said police officers deployed to the orientation camp were forced to beat a retreat to avoid the hoodlums from attacking them.

He added that efforts to convince them that there was no palliative stored in the camp warehouse fell on deaf hears.

He said: “When they flooded the orientation camp on Saturday, we talked to them and even opened the warehouse for them to see that there were no palliative materials in the store.

“Today, we did the same talking to them but they did not listen. They started throwing stones while some pulled out knives and whatever.

“They advanced towards the warehouse where items and foodstuff meant for the incoming youth corps members were kept. They looted and made away with items, foodstuff, equipment, and even old mattresses in the camp.

“I was almost stabbed by them.”

The DPO said 20 police officers were deployed initially to safeguard the camp but they were later joined by others when the situation deteriorated.

“We deployed additional 20 officers, making 40 personnel,” he added.

Bello, who said his men exercised great caution despite the provisions of the law that allowed police officers to use minimum force in such a situation, said it took military intervention to put everything under control.

