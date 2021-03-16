‘I was beaten, stripped by police over detained client,’ Lawyer tells Cross River panel | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
‘I was beaten, stripped by police over detained client,’ Lawyer tells Cross River panel
A lawyer, Joseph Arikpo, on Tuesday, told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel probing alleged rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Cross River that he was beaten, stripped to his underwear and tear-gassed by policemen when he went to see a detained client in the state.
He listed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikom Division, Solomon Danja; the Cross River State Commissioner of Police and Inspector-General of Police as respondents in the petition.
The lawyer is demanding compensation from the police for alleged unlawful arrest and detention among others.
Arikpo said: “A friend called me on November 8, 2020, to help facilitate his son-in-law’s release from police custody.
“I went the police station and met an officer on duty who told me that only the DPO can handle such matter.
“I waited for the DPO to arrive. I met him and he told me that he has been trying to call my friend to see how they can settle the matter.
“I asked why the police detained my friend’s son-in-law for six days and refused to allow his people to see him.
“The DPO looked at me and said I was stupid.”
READ ALSO: Rights Commisssion institutes panel of investigation on SGBV
The lawyer said he told the DPO not to insult him.
“He punched me three times and called me stupid again.
“I was dragged, tear-gassed, and locked up for two hours before an officer came to take my statement.
“As my statement was being recorded, the DPO came in with some strange looking men with batons and cow whip and ordered that I should be restrained.
“I was beaten again,” he added.
When asked by the police counsel, James Idachaba, if he approached a court for enforcement of his rights, Arikpo said no.
A member of the panel, Garba Tentegi (SAN), who presided over proceedings in the absence of the chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the matter till April 15.
Tentegi also ordered the IGP to ensure that the DPO appears before the panel on April 15.
