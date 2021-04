I was invited, not arrested by EFCC – Okorocha | Ripples Nigeria

A former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday dismissed reports on his arrest by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, the ex-governor said he only honoured an invitation by the commission.

The EFCC had earlier on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the Senator representing the Imo North Senatorial District for alleged money laundering.

The commission said the federal lawmaker was arrested after he failed to honour its investigation.

However, Okorocha insisted that he was not arrested by the EFCC, saying the anti-graft agency simply investigated his activities following a petition written by an ex-governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

The statement read: “We have been inundated with calls by media houses and concerned Nigerians and beyond, trying to confirm the reported invitation of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) later today, being April 13, 2021.

“The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State government wrote petitions upon petitions against him.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various courts of the land with Okorocha to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for clarifications on the matters already in courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo have been pendent in various courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the cases in courts, or would continue with the cases already in courts.

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen would always cooperate with the Commission over matters in courts. EFCC is not a slaughterhouse, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“We have no reason to complain about the invitation of today, which Okorocha honoured as a patriotic and responsible Nigerian.”

