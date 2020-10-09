I was once harassed by FSARS —Lagos Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, said on Friday he was once a victim of harassment by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The deputy governor told the #EndSARS protesters who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday to demand the scrapping of the security agency that he was harassed by FSARS operatives in 2016.

He also appealed for calm and urged the groups to conduct their protest peacefully.

Hamzat said: “Every decent Nigerian will be upset.

“This happened to me four years ago when I was going to Abule Odofin. They were not in uniform, they had guns and they just double-crossed us, of course, I was scared because if they were policemen wearing uniform I won’t be scared and they harassed us.”

