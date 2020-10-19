I was pressured by prominent Nigerians to stand as Maina’s surety, Sen Ndume tells court

Senator Ali Ndume on Monday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how he ended up as a surety to a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume said he was pressured by some prominent Nigerians to take the decision after Maina stayed several months in Kuje Prison without anybody accepting to stand as surety for him.

The senator, who is a former Senate Majority Leader, stated this when Justice Okon Abang, asked him the whereabouts of the man he stood as surety for.

READ ALSO: Maina missing, judge absent as money laundering trial postponed

Ndume is the senator representing Borno South, where Maina also hails from.

In standing as surety to Maina, the Senator had deposed to an affidavit that he would always make the former pension boss available in court at every adjourned date or forfeit the N500 million bail bond.

Maina was released in July. On September 29 his trial commenced but he had never been anywhere near the court.

Meanwhile, his counsel, Francis Oronsaye, explained that Maina has been undergoing medical treatment in a Maitama Hospital.

Join the conversation

Opinions