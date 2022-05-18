‘I was robbed of power in 2019’, Atiku claims

Atiku Abubakar, presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that he won the 2019 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful said he was robbed of power by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) through the instrument of the federal government.

The former Vice President, who made the claim during a meeting with PDP delegates and leaders in Kaduna on Tuesday, lobbied people to vote PDP in the forthcoming elections.

He noted that voting People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would change the narrative of the country in terms of insecurity and disunity.

He vowed not to disappoint the people in 2023 should he get their mandate to become president.

He said: “I am here again to solicit your votes like you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it; just like you people were robbed in Kaduna State using government power of incumbency, but we won’t allow a repeat of that again in 2023.

“Under no circumstance will that be allowed to repeat itself in the 2023 elections should the party give me the mandate to contest. Give me your votes again like you did in 2018, I assure you that I will not disappoint you”.

