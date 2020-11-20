I was shocked when my daughter confirmed she is a lesbian – Charly Boy

Eccentric entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has opened up on how he felt after he heard that his daughter, Dewy, is a lesbian.

The former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) said on his social media account on Friday after the conversation with his daughter, it took several months to come to terms with the fact that she is an homosexual.

He wrote: “I am close with my children and I love them to bits. They are my friends. But I wasn’t really ready for the ‘breaking news’ my Princess Dewy had for me. When my child told me she is gay, a lesbian, I experienced a range of emotions, during that phone conversation.

“So many things went through my mind, one of them included self-blame (did I do something wrong?) (the child I thought I knew and loved no longer exists.), worry (will my child be discriminated against?) religious confusion (is my child damned to spend eternity in hell?), and stigma (what will people think of my child? of me?).

“I was hoping it was a prank but it was happening in real time. Even though I was unusually calm through that conversation, my mind was wandering in all directions.

“Months before this incident, I was lending my voice in support of LGTB rights in Nigeria. Is life playing tricks on me? Now my daughter is gay, why do I feel disappointed? Am I a hypocrite? How do I handle this bombshell?”

The musician said he was determined to win this new challenge that life had thrown at him.

“I told myself that I will get through this, and many months later I did.

“As a matter of fact, I now look back and find that I am grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child.

“Acceptance of the truth is like surgery. It hurts but cures. A lie is like a pain killer. It gives instant relief but its side effects can last forever,” Charly boy said.

