Politics
I was tortured by some people for loyalty to Nigeria – Al-Mustapha
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, said on Friday he was tortured by some people for his loyalty to Nigeria.
Al-Mustapha, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, however, refused to disclose the names of the people that tortured him for his loyalty to the country.
The former CSO was kept in prison for several years by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, the wife of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, MKO Abiola, and other atrocities committed by the Abacha’s regime.
READ ALSO: Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha, wins Action Alliance presidential ticket
Al Mustapha, who is the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2023 elections, said in the programme he was ready to die for Nigeria.
The retired military officer declared that he has no regrets working with Abacha, saying the late dictator enacted positive policies to sustain Nigeria.
Al-Mustapha insisted that he was vying for the presidency because of his love for Nigeria.
He said: “I care for Nigeria. I am not here for the money.”
