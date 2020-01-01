Latest Politics Top Stories

‘I was trained to destroy my opponents’ —Gov El-Rufai’s Son

January 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The son of Kaduna State Governor, Bello El-Rufai, said Wednesday he was trained to destroy his opponents.

He stated this on his Twitter handle —@B_ELRUFAI —while responding to those questioning him on the arrest of a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC arrested Sani on Tuesday for allegedly collecting $10,000 from a businessman under the guise of helping the man to resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency.

The fiery former lawmaker was arrested for alleged extortion and name dropping by the commission.

Bello said:  “There are reports
that former Senator and current contender for best blogger of 2019, ‘Comrade’ Shehu Sani has just been arrested by the EFCC operatives on a fraudulent related case. There’s a limit to how deceit under the veil of populism can take you. A leopard and spots.”

A Twitter user later responded, saying he knew Bello would “love this news more than anyone else” and the governor’s son said: “I was trained to destroy my opponents.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

