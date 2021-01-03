‘I was wrong to go to Nigeria’ – Osimhen apologises for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has tendered an apology to his club Napoli, the manager Gennaro Gattuso and the fans for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Osimhen tested positive for coronavirus on New Year’s day following his return to Italy from Nigeria where he enjoyed a short holiday.

The 22-year-old had been missing in action due to an injury he sustained during international duties with the Super Eagles.

Contracting a virus compounded the woes of the player and the club, and the club did not fail to show their disappointment after it was revealed that Osimhen broke some COVID-19 protocols.

But in an Instagram story on Sunday, Osimhen apologized to everyone at Napoli, stating that he was wrong to have even visited his home country at this time.

Read Also: Man City open investigation after Mendy hosts party against COVID-19 protocols

“I am so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers,” Osimhen wrote.

“I was wrong to take part in the party I didn’t understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans.”

Osimhen moved to Napoli from French club Lille at the start of the season and has only scored twice in nine league appearances so far.

The Nigeria international is currently isolating in his house in Italy, and will miss Sunday’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.

Osimhen could also miss league games against Udinese and Spezia as well as Italian Cup game against Empoli due to his positive test for the disease.

Join the conversation

Opinions