I welcome ‘constructive advice’ – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Monday he always welcomed constructive advice that would move the state forward.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of members of Adamawa State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Adamawa State Local Government Service Board and Adamawa State Pension Board in Yola, the state capital.

He claimed that his administration was transparent and all-inclusive for the development of the state.

Fintiri said: “My doors are always open and you are free to approach me for meaningful advice that will move our dear state forward.

“For you, the newly inaugurated chairmen and members of boards and commissions, I challenge you to initiate reforms and policies that will promote accountability and discipline in the state service sector.”

He urged the appointees to bring out their best and initiate relevant reforms in their various offices for the benefit of the state.

The Chairman of Local Government Service Board, Mr. Piton Power, who responded on behalf of the new appointees, assured the governor of their unshaken support and loyalty.

“We assure you that we are going to discharge the duties reposed on us diligently and with distinction,” Power said.

