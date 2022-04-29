I will appoint a minister of stomach infrastructure as Nigeria’s president – Fayose

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would appoint a “Minister of Stomach Infrastructure” if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

Fayose disclosed this to journalists shortly after he was screened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Screening Committee in Abuja.

The former governor said when the committee asked him about his stomach infrastructure policy in Ekiti State, he made it very clear that it would be part of his policies if he emerged the president next year.

He said: “I made it clear that I will have a minister of stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people.”

Fayose said as much as an emphasis on roads and other infrastructure was good, it was not sufficient for the hungry citizens.

“So, for me stomach infrastructure is part of support for the ordinary Nigerian. Stomach infrastructure under my watch as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

“No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well-being of the people,” he added.

The ex-governor urged the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the South in order not to cause confusion in the future.

“But the party must remember that whatever we do today, will speak for us or stand against us tomorrow.

“The system is not functioning in our country; the institutions are not functioning, that is why we have all these problems.

“We must be courageous enough to say this is going to South, and If you want to contest, the Nigerian constitution still gives you the leverage, the opportunity to do so. I support zoning this time to southern Nigeria,” Fayose concluded.

