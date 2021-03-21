I will complete more abandoned projects - Lalong | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I will complete more abandoned projects – Lalong
The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said he would complete more of the abandoned projects he met in office and all the ones he initiated before he leaves.
Speaking at a media tour of the ongoing projects in the state on Saturday, Lalong said he saw it as a waste when an administration left uncompleted projects and succeeding administrations abandoned them in the name of politics.
He noted that his vision was to continue and complete the projects that were not completed by the previous administration if they were viable and useful to the people.
“Today we are using the new government house, I didn’t start the project but I completed it and the people of Plateau are using it.
”We have so far completed some abandoned projects and we are going to complete more of them because I hate hearing about abandoned projects,’’ he said.
READ ALSO: Lalong preaches against ethnic disunity, religious biases as panacea for economic sustainability
On his legacy projects, Lalong affirmed that he would complete all the 46 projects.
He said due to paucity of funds, the scope of the legacy projects was scaled down from N50 to N30 billion to enable the state government to complete them.
“We went to the capital market, got the money needed to complete the projects and we told the contractor that he must finish the projects in time.
“We realize that the contractor is slow and we have issued him a notice of termination and you will see what will happen in the next three months,’’ he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a...
Lewandowski bags hat-trick, Haaland nets brace as Bayern win, Dortmund draw
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 in a league game on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick....
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...