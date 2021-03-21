I will complete more abandoned projects - Lalong | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said he would complete more of the abandoned projects he met in office and all the ones he initiated before he leaves.

Speaking at a media tour of the ongoing projects in the state on Saturday, Lalong said he saw it as a waste when an administration left uncompleted projects and succeeding administrations abandoned them in the name of politics.

He noted that his vision was to continue and complete the projects that were not completed by the previous administration if they were viable and useful to the people.

“Today we are using the new government house, I didn’t start the project but I completed it and the people of Plateau are using it.

”We have so far completed some abandoned projects and we are going to complete more of them because I hate hearing about abandoned projects,’’ he said.

On his legacy projects, Lalong affirmed that he would complete all the 46 projects.

He said due to paucity of funds, the scope of the legacy projects was scaled down from N50 to N30 billion to enable the state government to complete them.

“We went to the capital market, got the money needed to complete the projects and we told the contractor that he must finish the projects in time.

“We realize that the contractor is slow and we have issued him a notice of termination and you will see what will happen in the next three months,’’ he added.

