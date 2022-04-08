I will deploy my experience as military ruler to clean Nigeria’s mess — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reaffirmed his determination to rid Nigeria of its “present mess.”

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this while receiving a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo, in Abuja.

He promised to deploy his experience as a former military head of state to tackle the country’s challenges.

The President said: “Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up.”

He stressed that his administration would continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results on its programmes and activities.

President noted that professionals in various fields, especially accounting, initiated the strength and framework for prosperous economies.

