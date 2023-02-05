‘I will develop the entertainment industry as one of them,’ Obi replies El-Rufai

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to a statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on his chances in this month’s election.

The governor had in a recent interview on Channels Television dismissed Obi’s chances in the February 25 election.

El-Rufai described the former Anambra State governor as a Nollywood actor who would not take any significant votes, especially in the northern parts of the country in the election.

The Nigerian Guild of Actors (NGA) had however faulted the governor for denigrating the movie industry.

Obi, who spoke on Arise TV on Sunday, promised to develop the entertainment industry if elected as the country’s president at the end of the month.

READ ALSO: ‘Peter Obi lacks support in Kano, Kaduna,’ El-Rufai dismisses LP chances in presidential poll

He urged Nigerian actors to support his presidential ambition since El-Rufai had labelled him as one of them.

He said: “I thank El-Rufai for what he said, at least he gave me some percentages; I’ll work hard to improve on that. The entertainment industry is one of the engines that will develop us as a nation, I’ll focus on that and the Nollywood.

“And since he said I’m an actor, I’m calling on all those in the entertainment industry, including the Nollywood, to support me.”

The former governor also decried security challenges in the country and vowed to deal with them as president.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now