I will do more to protect Nigerians in 2022 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he remained committed to the security of lives, and property of Nigerians.

Buhari, who stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians, said every single life lost to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits gave him a great concern as the President of the country.

He stressed that the Federal Government was working closely with international partners and neighbouring countries in a bid to restore peace in troubled areas of the country.

The President promised to do more to protect Nigerians in the New Year.

He said: “I would like to take a moment to remember and honour the gallant military, police officers, and other security agents who have lost their lives in the cause of protecting the territorial integrity of this nation against both internal and external aggressors, assuring their families that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

“We equally remember and commiserate with Nigerians who have lost loved ones as a result of insecurity in different parts of the country. Every life matters and every single death caused by any form of insecurity is a matter of personal concern to me both as a citizen and as the President of this great country.

“The path to nationhood is often fraught with unpredictable difficulties and challenges, and most tried and tested nations have often prevailed through dogged determination, resilience, concerted commitment to unity, and the conviction that the whole of the nation, standing together against all odds, is by far greater and would ultimately be more prosperous and viable than the sum of its distinguishable parts.

“There is no doubt that the issue of security remains at the front burner of priority areas that this administration has given utmost attention to.

“As a follow up to our promise to re-energise and reorganise the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police, it is on record that this administration has invested heavily in re-equipping our military in line with upgrading the platforms and firepower required to tackle the current challenges being faced in the country.

“The net results of these efforts have been the number of insurgents and bandits who have willingly surrendered to our security forces and continue to do so through various channels and the safe corridor created for that purpose.”

