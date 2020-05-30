I will fight corruption even if it means stepping on toes —Bauchi Governor

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked the Director, Establishment and Service Bureau in the office of the Head of Service over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Mohammed, who disclosed this during his one-year anniversary media chat on Saturday in Bauchi, said the director in question engaged in alleged diversion of funds in the names of staff that retired long ago or died while in service.

The governor said the director also took money out of salaries of the deceased persons or those who had left the service.

He also recalled the alleged fraud and lack of accountability in the state civil service.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt claims mysterious deaths caused by illegal abortions

The governor said: “That is why I had to set up a committee and insist that their findings must be made in public domain.”

Mohammed vowed to step on toes to fight corruption, adding that the recommendations of any committee set up by the government on questionable deals in the state would be implemented.

He urged the people of the state to be rest assured that his administration would stop all corrupt practices in the state.

“Even if it requires stepping on toes irrespective of who is involved, I will do just that,” the governor concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions