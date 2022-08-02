Politics
‘I will fight, die for Nigeria if there is war’ —Peter Obi
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed to fight and die for Nigeria if a war should break out in the country.
The former Anambra State Governor who made the vow on Monday in a virtual meeting with members of the ‘Peter Obi Support Group’ in an interactive session, said he loves Nigeria so much and if a war breaks out while he is abroad, he would promptly fly back to the country and join in the fight as he prefers dying in a war in Nigeria than staying alive in another country.
While responding to a question on his reasons for vying for the presidency in 2023, Obi said:
Read also: Peter Obi laments poor female enrolment in schools, harps on women participation in politics
“I love Nigeria irrevocably. If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.
“I believe no matter how far we travel or how successful we become outside Nigeria, we can never have another country to call our own, but Nigeria.
“Therefore, I have continued to do whatever I can within my personal and group capabilities to support Nigeria’s march to greatness.
“I am not just running for presidency; I am starting a movement for Nigerians to take back their country,” Obi said.
