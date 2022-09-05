‘I will flog, crush the small boys,’ Wike aims another jibe at Ayu, supporters

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Monday that nobody can cause disunity among his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike stated this while inaugurating a flyover along the Aba-Enugu expressway in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia.

The governor had in the last few days engaged in a war of words with the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Last week, he blasted the former Senate President for describing PDP members demanding his resignation as children who know nothing about the party and why it was formed 24 years ago.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a post-presidential primary crisis with a faction loyal to Wike pushing for Ayu’s removal over the poor handling of the process that produced the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

At Monday’s event, the governor also declared that he was ready to crush his enemies in the party.

He said: “They say some people are making attempts to break my rank. I say to myself that they don’t understand the modus operandi of what we are doing. If they understand the modus operandi of what we are doing, they won’t waste their time.

“If you like, go and meet Ikpeazu or Seyi (Makinde), if you like, go and meet Ortom (Samuel), and if you like go and meet Ugwuanyi (Ifeanyi). People think that relationships can be bought with money.

“Politics is not to go on the pages of newspapers. Politics is not to go and buy slots on television and speak. It is who will deliver at the appropriate time. That is what is key. If you like, abuse me from now till tomorrow, it’s your business.

“What is important is when the time comes, we will know. When the jungle matures, we will know those who can stand the crisis. We will know those who have the capacity to say this is where our state will go. Ikpeazu is one of those governors who have capacity and will decide where the people of Abia State will go.

“God has given me what it takes to crush these people, for me to crush my enemies. I was on the plane with him (Ikpeazu) and we were discussing. He said: ‘why will you not leave these people for God?’ But I told him ‘why are you overcrowding God?’ God has given me what it takes to crush these people — for me to crush my enemies.

“Now that I know I have the capacity to flog these small boys, you want me to leave it for God? I won’t do that. I am going to flog them ‘pepperly’. When we start campaigning, we will know who is who.

“Look at what they said. They said your governor (Abia state) is a boy. They said Wike is a boy; Seyi is a boy; Ortom is a boy; Ugwuanyi is a boy. But see what the boys are doing. Tell them that as men, they should show us what they have done, because we say look, agreement is agreement. You told me you will do this, now it’s time for you to do it, you don’t want to do it. Is it good?”

