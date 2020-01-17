I will handover quietly to my successor in 2023 —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he would quietly handover to whoever succeeds him in 2023.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said he was a beneficiary of a free and fair election in the country and would bequeath the same to his successor.

Buhari, who spoke in Abuja at a dinner with members of his legal team in 2019 presidential election, said he was overwhelmed by the number of people that supported him during the election campaigns.

He said the turnout of Nigerians during his presidential campaigns in the 36 states of the federation convinced him that his re-election was not a fluke.

He said: “The number of people that turned out in every state across the country was more than anybody can buy or force.

‘‘This gave me so much confidence and the election proved that with the votes I got.

‘‘That is why I insist that elections must be free and fair because I am a clear a beneficiary of a free and fair election.”

The President told the legal team that he was already looking forward to a peaceful hand over in 2023, stressing that he was morally bound to fulfill that aspiration.

The President added: “Morally I want to have a clear conscience. I swore by the Holy Book that I will abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘‘I will continue to do my best and I hope that by 2023, I can handover quietly to whoever succeeds me and I wish him the best of luck.”

The President commended the legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for the outstanding successes recorded in the presidential election petition.

