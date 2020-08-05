‘I will learn from outside. Don’t want to see certain things,’ #BBNAIJA housemate wants to exit TV show

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Lucy, said on Wednesday she is fed up with activities in the house and wants to leave the swanky confines of the reality TV show.

Lucy, who is considered to be one of the most toxic housemates of the ongoing reality TV show, stated this during a discussion with fellow housemate Dorathy.

While expressing her misgivings to Dorathy, the young woman said she was fed up with housemates who were not taking her suggestions during tasks.

She said: “I’ll rather not be here than cause so many things in Biggie’s house. Let me just leave before I cause problems. I would learn from outside I don’t want to be seeing certain things.”

However, Dorathy advised her fellow housemate to stay, learn from other housemates and stop being too emotional.

Meanwhile, a new love triangle may have developed in the lockdown show and this time, Erica, Laycon and Kiddwaya are in the spotlight.

For the second time, Laycon expressed his feelings to Erica who once again turned down his request.

The housemate said she was not in the house for a romantic relationship.

However, Erica admitted that she was physically attracted to Kiddwaya and mentally attracted to him (Laycon).

