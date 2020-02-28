I will never deceive people who elected me – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday his foray into partisan politics came with a vow never to deceive those who elected him.

Lawan said his decision to be transparent in his dealings was due to his determination to deliver effective representation to his people and by extension Nigerians.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, said Lawan disclosed this during the conferment of a traditional title of Mukaddam of Nguru him by the Nguru Emirate Council in Yobe.

He said: “The people of Zone C gave me the opportunity to serve them, and I will remain eternally grateful for that opportunity.

“I made a promise when I entered into politics, or partisan politics in 1998, when I served as Vice Chairman of the All Peoples Party (APP) in Yobe.

“But in 1999 when I was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, I promised that I will not deceive the people who elected me.

“I will always tell them the truth, even if it is bitter. I will do my best at all times to represent them very well.

“I’m still on that, and thank God from my federal constituency, to the larger Yobe North zone C, I have understood my people and my people understand me.”

