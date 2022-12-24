Entertainment
‘I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy’, wife rejects Yul Edochie’s public apology
First wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May, has reacted to his public apology in which he asked for her forgiveness following his second marriage to another actress, Judith Austin.
May, on Friday, took to her Instagram page to tell Yul she would not be “cajoled into accepting polygamy”.
The actor had penned an apology to May and acknowledged that he had hurt her seriously by taking a second wife, before going on to that going into polygamy was not something he planned for.
He added that he did not marry Judith to hurt May nor had any intention of disrespecting or replacing her.
However, May, in her response, told Yul that as a Christian of the Catholic faith, she would not be forced into accepting polygamy because it goes contrary to her faith, beliefs and values.
“To reaffirm my stands, I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.
“I will not be numbered in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a catholic marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship,” she wrote.
She also appealed to her actor husband to stop bringing the issue, which she termed as a ‘circus show’ to social media.
