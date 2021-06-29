I will not join Matawalle in APC, says Zamfara deputy gov

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, said on Tuesday he would not join Governor Bello Matawalle in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gusau, who spoke with journalists in Gusau, said he is fully committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Matawalle completed his switch to the ruling party on Tuesday.

