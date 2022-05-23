Politics
I will not rest until peace returns to Nigeria – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday promised to restore peace in troubled parts of the country before the end of his tenure in 2023.
Buhari, who stated this during the 58th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in Kano, said his administration’s investment in NAF had helped to reduce the menace of the Boko Haram insurgents in the Northern part of the country.
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) had in April asked the President to resign over the growing insecurity in the country.
READ ALSO: Buhari, APC have raised the bar of corruption with N100m for presidential fees —OPC
Buhari said: “The huge investment in the Nigeria Air Force has helped to turn the tide against terrorist and non-state actors in our nation.
“In continuation of our support to the NAF, be rest assured that our government is willing to do even more to ensure the provision of requisite support and the encouragement to overcome various security challenges.
“This government will not rest until peace and stability are fully restored in the nation. I, therefore, urge you all to remain steadfast, committed, and resolute and forge ahead to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”
