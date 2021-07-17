‘I will not tolerate breach of security in Zamfara,’ Matawalle warns deputy

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday said he will not tolerate any attempt to breach the security of the state by any person, including his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu.

The governor, who stated this in an interview with the Hausa Service of a German broadcasting organization, DW, said the deputy governor has stopped associating with him since his defection to APC.

Matawalle’s statement came a few days after Aliyu organised a political rally in the state capital to reaffirm his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) more than two weeks ago while his deputy opted to remain in the main opposition party.

The state House of Assembly had since summoned the deputy governor for holding the rally without considering the precarious security situation in Zamfara.

Read also: You can’t force Matawalle to step down as governor,’ APC chieftain tells PDP

In the interview, the governor reaffirmed his readiness to work with Aliyu despite their political differences but warned that he would not tolerate any disrespectful attitude from him.

He said: “I just read about the impeachment plan and called someone for clarification who told me that they would not accept it from the deputy governor to be organising rallies when people are being killed.

“As governor of the state, I promised to work together with the deputy governor irrespective of our political affiliations. But I won’t tolerate a disrespectful attitude from him.

“I won’t join issue with him but if he dares me, I will give him the treatment he deserves.

“We all agreed to halt any political rally welcoming politicians into the state since we lost some of our supporters while welcoming us.

“The deputy governor should have notified me of whatever he planned to do. Being of different political parties does not mean I am no longer his boss. Since the defection, he has stopped associating with me.

“I am the chief security officer of the state. I won’t tolerate any person trying to breach the security of the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions