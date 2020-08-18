I will prioritise power sector if re-elected —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Tuesday he would give priority attention to the power sector if re-elected on September 19.

Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in next month’s governorship election in Edo, stated this when he visited the Ewohimi community, Esan South East local government area of the state, in continuation of his ward to ward campaign tour ahead of the poll.

He noted that the major challenge observed since the beginning of the tour was a shortage of power supply in all the areas.

READ ALSO: EDO: Obaseki will be re-elected —PDP Chieftain

The governor, however, said his administration had in 2019 constructed the Ossiomo Power Plant because of the electricity challenge being faced by the people.

He said the Ossiomo power plant was currently generating 50 megawatts of electricity to the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, said the Edo election would be a test for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions