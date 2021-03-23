I will pursue peace, not war in quest for actualization of Biafra – Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Tuesday he would pursue peace in his quest for the actualization of Biafra Republic.

Kanu, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said contrary to what many of think of him, he is interested in peace and not for war.

He added that his quest for actualization of Biafra would be non-violent.

Kanu urged the people of the South-East to conduct themselves peacefully whenever they are defending themselves against external attacks.

He wrote:

“Let these be clear: I come in peace, not war. #IPOB is committed to non-violence, but will never be cowardly. #ESN is about self-defense, not offense. My abiding mission is to restore #Biafra peacefully but if you want war, you will surely get it, sooner than later. THANK YOU.”

