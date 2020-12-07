I will reject any offer to return as APC chairman, says Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, distanced himself from a fresh suit filed by the party’s former National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

In a statement titled: “My Position Has Not Changed,” which he personally signed, Oshimhole also said he would decline any offer to return as APC chairman now or in the future.

The APC had on July 25 dissolved the party’s NWC headed by the former Edo State governor.

The decision which was taken at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was in response to the crises that rocked the party during Oshiomhole’s tenure as chairman.

The statement read: “In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee of the APC, some attributions have been made to the effect that the plaintiff is an ‘ally of Oshiomhole’ or an “associate of Oshiomhole. The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff.

READ ALSO: I have no plan to return as APC chairman —Oshiomhole

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party. They contrived a crisis and abused the judicial process to undermine the constitution and integrity of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody. When the National Executive Committee in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its illegality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman.”

The ex- APC chairman stressed that he personally announced his decision not to contest his removal from office for personal reasons, saying some members of the dissolved NWC didn’t share his views on the decision not to contest the dissolution in court.

He added: “I can only accept responsibility for my own decision. Subsequently, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman. I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions