I will sacrifice personal ambition for PDP victory in 2023 – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday he would sacrifice his personal ambition for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) success in the 2023 general elections.

Ortom stated this during the PDP National Retreat 2021 in Abuja.

He said: “The PDP must not hide away from saying the truth as we work towards 2023 to reclaim our position in the politics of this country so that together, we can rescue and rebuild. This is the only thing that will give us victory.

“For me, I am ready to concede anything that is personal to me to ensure that the PDP dislodges All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 because of the level of decay we have witnessed in Nigeria under this APC-led Federal Government.”

He urged the PDP members to work selflessly for the party’s victory in 2023.

