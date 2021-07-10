Politics
‘I will unveil my 2023 aspiration at the right time,’ Gov Bello tells Nigerians
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Saturday he would announce his decision on the 2023 presidential election at the appropriate time.
The governor stated this at the end of the maiden edition of the Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents held at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.
Bello stated this while responding to questions from journalists on whether he would respond to the call by several Nigerians to vie for the presidency in two years’ time.
READ ALSO: Zoning of presidency unconstitutional – Gov Bello
He said: “Nigerians are searching for an individual, a leader, who can address the nation’s numerous challenges. That is why the people are desirous of having me as the nation’s President come 2023.
“Please be patient, I will make a categorical statement on your demand at appropriate time.”
