I will use Nigeria’s resources judiciously —Buhari

President Buhari said on Wednesday the country’s resources would be judiciously used for the benefit of all.

He stated this when he received the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and residents of the FCT who paid him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari had earlier hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who brought a gift to him at his residence.

Buhari said the administration was determined to make life better for Nigerians, adding that with the right infrastructure in place, Nigerians would not bother who the President was or who was in government, as they would mind their business.

He also promised to comply with constitutional provisions in pursuing the policies of his regime.

The FCT minister told the President that they were at the Villa to send Christmas felicitations and to thank the Federal Government for all the support the city had received from the present administration.

