I wonder why Buhari detained Dasuki but left Emefiele ―Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has said that the release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, should not be a call for celebration but that of reflection and circumspection.

Dasuki was released following the directive of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday.

Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army colonel, was arrested a few months after leaving office in May 2015 over an alleged $2.1bn fraud.

While analyzing the issue, Lamido observed that President Muhammadu Buhari detained Dasuki for four years but retained Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who released the money.

Lamido, in a post via his official Facebook page on Wednesday, said: “Two accomplished distinguished professionals who swore total loyalty and obedience to the President.

“One was instructed (may be on an ordinary paper) to release money ($2.3bn) from the Central Bank. The other was instructed to collect it and share it to assigned names.

“They as dutiful loyal servants and appointees of the President all obeyed the order and instructions to the letter!

“One retained his job and is still serving dutifully carrying orders of the new Boss. The other was picked and arraigned in the court of law and ordered to be released on bail. He remained incarcerated in detention for four years only to be released now! Why was he detained in the first place?

“Not only his family was denied the joy and company of their bread winner, Dasuki has to live with the pain and agony of losing his father while in detention!

“Dasuki’s release should not be a call for celebration but that of reflection and circumspection!!”

