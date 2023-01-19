‘I won’t descend to your level and spread lies,’ Atiku replies Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday berated his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over statements credited to the latter on the 2023 presidential race.

Tinubu had launched several attacks on the former Vice President since the commencement of the election began in September last year.

A few weeks ago, the former Lagos State governor asked the PDP candidate to come clean on his health and corruption allegations hanging on his neck.

However, in a statement issued by his media office, Abubakar expressed regret that while he was committed to his contract with Nigerians, Tinubu has resorted to personal attack to cover his shady character.

He said: “I have since resolved not to descend to the level of personal attacks and lies being peddled by my opponents.

“Nor will I join issues with those who, in an attempt to cover their character deficiencies, resort to mudslinging and gutter language, in a desperate attempt to disparage their fellow contestants.

“I’d rather take the high road of dignity and statesmanship to continue to advance our manifesto, as we continue to inform the Nigerian people of how the Atiku-Okowa government intends to stop the slip into the abyss by a country that is so blessed with human and natural resources.

“I will remind them about our past success when I served Nigeria meritoriously as the Vice President in the government that has been adjudged as the best so far since our return to democracy in 1999.

“I want to share our dreams and achievable development plans for our today and our future.

“To this end, my priorities shall include but not limited to unifying the nation to give every citizen that is a Nigerian, every state and every gender, religion and ethnicity a sense of justice, inclusion, equity and trust.

“We shall not only ensure that all Nigerians are treated equally, but that they feel safe and secure as opposed to the regime of pervasive insecurity that has gripped the entire country for too long.

“We shall also be preoccupied with resetting Nigeria’s battered economy, especially finding sustainable solutions to the recurring issues of debt management, deficits, subsidies and the flagging value of the Naira.”

