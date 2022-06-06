I won’t impose a consensus presidential candidate on APC – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday he would not impose a consensus presidential candidate on members of the All Progressives Party (APC).

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this during a meeting with the 14 Northern governors elected on the party’s platform.

Buhari’s statement came a few hours after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, announced the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate for the presidential primary taking place between Monday and Wednesday.

He said the party was important and its members must be respected and made to feel they are important.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday afternoon cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choice of a presidential candidate for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring before the party’s 14 governors of northern states that he has ‘no preferred candidate’, and has ‘anointed no one’, and is determined to ensure that ‘there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party’.

“The President said he had a clear mind about what he was doing and asked the APC governors to feel the same way: You were elected as I was. Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody.”

