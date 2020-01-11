I won’t impose my successor on Rivers people —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Saturday he had no intention of imposing his successor on the people of the state in 2023.

The governor, who stated this when he hosted the people of Orashi Region of the state at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said power would never be extended as a gift to any group or individual.

He said: “For the governorship position, if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it. I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023.

“I will not do it; I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have. To be the governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”

He warned against the politics of bitterness, which, according to him, had denied several Rivers communities access to developmental projects.

The governor added: “Don’t allow anyone to sow the seed of discord among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense. All of us must not be in one political party. But you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area.”

Wike, who was a former Minister of State for Education during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was elected Rivers State governor in 2015.

