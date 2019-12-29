I won’t support anyone older than me in 2023 —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said at the weekend he would not support anyone older than him in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Umahi, who disclosed this when he received members of the State Executive Council led by the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of the state, said there were several benefits of having a young and vibrant person as governor of the state.

He thanked the state executive council members for their support and urged them to work in unity in 2020.

He also implored them to present one person for business empowerment.

Umahi said: “I will not support anyone that is older than me for this position in 2023. We need someone that is energetic and ready to lead with every commitment.

“I will not engage in 2023 politics now. I can only talk politics a year to the end of my tenure and not now. We are more concerned about developing the state and cannot be distracted by desperate people who are hungry for power and not for the betterment of the people.”

