I55,325 sign petition against Amazon founder, Bezos return from space

As Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, prepares for his trip to space, more people have signed the petition against his return to the Earth.

Bezos is expected to embark on a trip to space on his spacecraft, Blue Origin, alongside his brother, Mark, and another anonymous occupant on July 20.

However, 150,000 persons have signed the petition titled: “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.”

The latest update showed that 155,325 had signed the petition in just one month since he announced his voyage to space.

The people behind the petition are targeting 200,000 signatures.

One of the petitioners, Ric G, who is based in the United States, said in a message that accompanied the petition, that billionaires shouldn’t exist on earth.

He wrote: “Billionaires shouldn’t be allowed in space as well. But it is better they stay there when they go. Billionaires should not exist on earth, or in space. But should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

