Ibadan Blast: Nigerian govt awaits outcome of probe to determine next action

The Federal Government, on Sunday, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has again vowed to get to the root of the explosion that rocked Ibadan last week.

This is as it said that the outcome of a forensic investigation into the blast will determine its next action.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the explosion, which occurred in the Adeyi area, Old Bodija, Ibadan last Tuesday, led to the death of five persons. No fewer than 77 residents were injured while about 58 houses were destroyed.

It will also be recalled that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde had said that preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by explosives stored inside a house by some illegal miners.

Read also: Nigeria targets transshipment hub status as Lekki seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on media, Segun Tomori, said the Federal Government was committed to unravelling the real cause of the explosion to determine the next action.

“The Federal Government is now waiting for the outcome of forensic investigations that will determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and property.

“The ministry also deployed Mine Inspectorate officers to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion.

“The honourable minister believes that in sensitive situations like this, the security agencies should be allowed to do their job, as against acting on speculations. That way, the people are better informed, culprits can be brought to book, and concerted efforts can be put in place to avoid a recurrence,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now