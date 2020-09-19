Ibadan poly sacks lecturer for alleged misconduct | Ripples Nigeria

The management of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Saturday, confirmed the sack of a lecturer in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Mr. Ajadi Omotosho, for alleged misconduct.

The Registrar/Secretary of the institution, Mrs. Fawale M.T., disclosed this in a letter titled: “The Polytechnic, Ibadan terminates appointment of Chief Lecturer,” and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The management said the lecturer’s actions “caused embarrassment and tarnished the image of the polytechnic.”

The letter read: “You will recall that you were engaged on inappropriate behaviour and a poorly managed relationship with your former student.

“These resulted in the embarrassing and tarnishing of the image of your employer, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

“You will also recall your responses and appearances before the investigation panel and senior staff disciplinary committee that looked into the above matters.

“After careful consideration of the issues above, the Governing Council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.

“The Governing Council, therefore, approves the immediate termination of your appointment with effect from Friday, September 11. You are to hand over all properties of the institution in your possession to your Head of Department.”

